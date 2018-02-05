‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Releasing on Netflix After the Super Bowl

The next installment in the mysterious Cloverfield franchise is going to be released much sooner than people thought.

During the second quarter of the Super Bowl, Netflix made waves by releasing the first trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox, a movie that takes place in space and seems to be telling the story about what caused the original Cloverfield film. This meant that Netflix had officially purchased the movie rights, which many had speculated before the game.

At the end of the teaser, a message read “Coming Very Soon.” How soon, you ask? Well, if you head over to Netflix, the streaming service will tell you that The Cloverfield Paradox will be streaming tonight.

The Netflix homepage contains the trailer for The Cloverfield Paradox with the message “Streaming After the Game.”

That’s right, the new Cloverfield movie will be available on Netflix in just a matter of hours.

Cloverfield movies have been surrounded by mystery ever since the original was released back in 2008. The first film, directed by J.J. Abrams, was a shaky-cam monster movie about a group of people running from a devastating creature that had invaded the Earth.

Abrams and his Bad Robot production company surprised the world with 10 Cloverfield Lane a couple of years ago. What was originally just a movie about three people trapped in a bunker during the apocalypse was turned into a thriller about the events of Cloverfield.

Many are theorizing that another Abrams film later this year, a WWII movie called Overlord, could turn out to be an entry in the Cloverfield franchise as well.