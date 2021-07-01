Cobra Kai: Original Karate Kid Trilogy Is Back on Netflix

✖

Just before the first two seasons of Cobra Kai first made their move to Netflix last year, after the streaming giant purchased the series from YouTube, the entire Karate Kid franchise was available to stream on the service. The films were around to help connect the dots between past and present, and allow new franchise fans to learn about what had happened when Daniel and Johnny were in high school. However, many of the Karate Kid films left Netflix shortly after that, and they've been on various different services since. Now, as of Thursday morning, the entire franchise is back on Netflix.

July 1st saw a bunch of movies added to Netflix's lineup, and that incoming roster included the first three Karate Kid films. The Next Karate Kid, which starred Hilary Swank, was already on the service, but the first three parts of the original trilogy have now joined the fourth film and the follow-up series on Netflix's roster.

There is a lot of talk in Cobra Kai about the influence and teachings of Mr. Miyagi. Now, fans of the series can go back and watch Pat Morita's iconic character in action.

As exciting as the return of The Karate Kid may be, Netflix also added a slew of other popular titles to its lineup on July 1st, including all three Austin Powers movies.

You can check out all of Netflix's July 1st additions below.

Are you excited to watch The Karate Kid on Netflix once again? Let us know in the comments!