Cobra Kai: Original Karate Kid Trilogy Is Back on Netflix
Just before the first two seasons of Cobra Kai first made their move to Netflix last year, after the streaming giant purchased the series from YouTube, the entire Karate Kid franchise was available to stream on the service. The films were around to help connect the dots between past and present, and allow new franchise fans to learn about what had happened when Daniel and Johnny were in high school. However, many of the Karate Kid films left Netflix shortly after that, and they've been on various different services since. Now, as of Thursday morning, the entire franchise is back on Netflix.
July 1st saw a bunch of movies added to Netflix's lineup, and that incoming roster included the first three Karate Kid films. The Next Karate Kid, which starred Hilary Swank, was already on the service, but the first three parts of the original trilogy have now joined the fourth film and the follow-up series on Netflix's roster.
There is a lot of talk in Cobra Kai about the influence and teachings of Mr. Miyagi. Now, fans of the series can go back and watch Pat Morita's iconic character in action.
As exciting as the return of The Karate Kid may be, Netflix also added a slew of other popular titles to its lineup on July 1st, including all three Austin Powers movies.
You can check out all of Netflix's July 1st additions below.
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE
Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM
Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM
Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES
