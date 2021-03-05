Coming 2 America: Eddie Murphy Comedy Reveals New TV Spot During NFL Playoffs

✖

Coming 2 America’s latest trailer premiered during the AFC Championship game. Fans of the original film with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall have been eagerly anticipating the release of the movie since the announcement of a sequel. They got their first look at Prince Akeep and Semmi late last year and the excitement hasn’t subsided since that moment. A bunch of the characters will return alongside Murphy in a movie that is sure to draw quite a crowd despite the decades since the first one. Amazon is handling the release and banking on all that sweet nostalgia. It’s become par for the course in marketing these franchises that take life again after years off to pump up the return of actors like the celebrated comedian. March 5th will be here before you know it, and everyone will be elbowing their way for a spot on the couch in the meantime. Check it out down below:

Our darling Prince Akeem is making his way back to Queens. Shower him with petals and likes, and watch #Coming2America on @primevideo March 5th. pic.twitter.com/cY4saNItS2 — Zamunda Royals (@ZamundaRoyals) January 25, 2021

Here's a look at the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

The film stars Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy Screenplay by: Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield Story by: Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew Directed by: Craig Brewer Based on characters created by: Eddie Murphy Produced by: Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy Costumes by: Ruth E. Carter."

Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime Video on March 5th, 2021. You can watch it on all platforms that offer their service. For all of our previous coverage of Coming 2 America, including the previous trailers, check out all that content right here.

Will you be checking out the movie when it goes live on Prime Video? Do you think they'll make another one? Let us know down in the comments!