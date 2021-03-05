Coming 2 America Trailer Released by Amazon

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio are bringing the adventure back to America. The duo reunited to deliver the long-awaited Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America, and after being delayed due to the pandemic, the film is finally preparing for its release. Coming 2 America moved from Paramount to Amazon Prime Video in the wake of the theatrical closings, and is set to be released on the streaming service on March 5, 2021. That's still a couple of months away, but Prime Video has shared the first footage from the film to tide everyone over.

The official trailer for Coming 2 America was released online on Tuesday morning, and it promises plenty of laughs alongside the return of Murphy's beloved Akeem. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

In addition to Murphy and Hall, Coming 2 America also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The rest of the cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Craig Brewer directed Coming 2 America with a script from Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. Legendary costume designer Ruth E. Carter developed the wardrobe for the film.

Here's the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

This story is developing. More to come...