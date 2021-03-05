Coming 2 America Trailer Gets Sexual Chocolate Trending, Prompting WWE Fans to Shout out Mark Henry
The first trailer for Coming 2 America dropped on Tuesday morning, showing the return of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to their iconic characters from the original 1980s comedy. One of those characters included Murphy as Randy Watson, the frontman of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate. That appearance prompted "Sexual Chocolate" to start trending on Twitter, which many wrestling fans instantly recognized as Mark Henry's old nickname from his popular Attitude Era gimmick.
You can see some of the tweets where fans made the connection between the two in the list below! Coming 2 America is scheduled for release on March 5, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video
You Heard The Sheik!
RESPECT THE SEXUAL CHOCOLATE— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) December 22, 2020
Exactly
The only Sexual Chocolate we acknowledge.. pic.twitter.com/8DG7F9PCzO— P. Against The World 🤘🏿🕊 (@chillin662) December 22, 2020
WWE's Ears Perked Up
Did someone say Sexual Chocolate? 🤔
cc: @TheMarkHenry pic.twitter.com/Tnm8sCGsox— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 22, 2020
Doing It Wrong
If you're talking about Sexual Chocolate and you're not talking about Mark Henry, you're doing it wrong! pic.twitter.com/TFNHWI4YLY— Andrés Diaz 🇵🇷 (@fvgsocial) December 22, 2020
Thankfully, No
I seen sexual chocolate trending and thought something happened to mark henry pic.twitter.com/DbzOPhMwem— Robert (@STEALZUS) December 22, 2020
Finger Wag
When Sexual Chocolate was trending my first reaction was Mark Henry. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pn5MkxyK8R— SSJ3MJ - #BLM - 🏳️🌈 + 🤝 (@Ssj03Mj) December 22, 2020
Celebration
This is the only Sexual Chocolate worthy of celebration ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/of4cFHXx5B— r0man (@r0_5o3) December 22, 2020