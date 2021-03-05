Coming 2 America Trailer Gets Sexual Chocolate Trending, Prompting WWE Fans to Shout out Mark Henry

The first trailer for Coming 2 America dropped on Tuesday morning, showing the return of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall to their iconic characters from the original 1980s comedy. One of those characters included Murphy as Randy Watson, the frontman of the fictional band Sexual Chocolate. That appearance prompted "Sexual Chocolate" to start trending on Twitter, which many wrestling fans instantly recognized as Mark Henry's old nickname from his popular Attitude Era gimmick.

You can see some of the tweets where fans made the connection between the two in the list below! Coming 2 America is scheduled for release on March 5, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video