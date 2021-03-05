Coming 2 America Poster Released

✖

Coming 2 America fans got a lot to celebrate this morning with the release of the first trailer from the anticipated sequel from Amazon Prime Video, though they also got a brand new poster to go along with all the new footage. The poster, which can be seen below, features King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) rocking his crown as he travels in the snazzy royal limousine along the streets of New York, as you can see a reflection of a street sign in the window. The tagline offers a play on words saying "A Sequel Is In The Heir", which is based on the plotline from the sequel that has King Akeem heading back to America to find and meet the son he didn't know he had.

Leslie Jones will be playing the role of Mary, the mother to Akeem's son Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler. Lavelle is actually the heir to the Zamunda kingdom, though he doesn't realize it just yet, and director Craig Brewer is excited for fans to meet the new additions and what they bring to the returning cast.

"It’s like if a member of the British royal family suddenly found out they had a child with somebody from America — but Leslie Jones is straight up Queens," Brewer said with a laugh. "She suffers no fools and says what’s on her mind in a real colorful way, and yet she actually brings a lot of joy to the kingdom, especially to Lisa [Shari Headley], who is from Queens but hasn’t been back since she married Akeem. And so in a way Mary is a little bit of a breath of fresh air from home that reminds Lisa where she comes from."

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

You can find the official description for Coming 2 America below.

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began. Available March 5th on Prime Video. Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy Screenplay by: Kenya Barris and Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield Story by: Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Justin Kanew Directed by: Craig Brewer Based on characters created by: Eddie Murphy Produced by: Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy Costumes by: Ruth E. Carter."

Coming 2 America hits Amazon Prime Video on March 5th, 2021.