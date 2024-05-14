Community: Donald Glover Says His Schedule Isn't Holding Up the Movie

Donald Glover is speaking up to say that he is not holding up production on 'Community: The Movie.'

Donald Glover claims that Community: The Movie's progress isn't being held up by his schedule.

"Everybody is hating on me on the internet and it's not me!" Glover explained to Deadline. "They're like, 'We know that you're the reason.' Maybe I was last year — maybe — but not this time."

Glover became the target of fan ire when his Community co-star Joel McHale indicated that the revival film is shooting around his Glover's schedule, earlier this year: "I really do think it's happening this year, and probably next week. It's basically working around Donald's schedule," McHale told Deadline.

It's not surprising that Donald Glover's schedule would be the hardest to plan around: Community: The Movie will bring back series stars like McHale, Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. While all of the aforementioned actors are still starring in big TV and/or film roles, Glover has no doubt been the biggest breakout star, having created his own groundbreaking TV shows like FX's Atlanta and Amazon's Swarm; taking on both lead roles (Atlanta, Amazon's Mr. & Mrs. Smith) and appearing in big franchises (like the Spider-Man and Spider-Verse movies) – all while continuing to be a massive success in the music industry, via his hip-hop alter-ego, "Childish Gambino" (who just released a new album at the time of writing this). If all that wasn't enough, Glover has launched his own production studio/creative lab called Gilga in California, that is looking to up-end the industry.

With all that on the table, it is wild to think of Glover once again jumping into the comedic relief role of "Troy Barnes," the high school jock all-star who discovers much more range and depth at Glendale community college. Community Creator Dan Harmon hopefully knows how to have meta-fun with Glover's explosive fame, bringing back Troy as a successful (if still lovably dumb) celebrity – or, maybe, the exact opposite, i.e., Glover getting to enjoy the irony of playing Troy as the least successful of the bunch.

What Is Community: The Movie About?

Donald Glover has revealed the most about what Community: The Movie's alleged story will be:

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great,'" Glover previously told THR. "It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like, 'This sounds f---ing tight.'"

Dan Harmon hasn't confirmed that, exactly – but he didn't outright deny that story premise, either:

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done,'" Harmon responded. "What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done."

Community is currently streaming on Peacock.