Conan O’Brien Responds to Toy Story 5 Fans’ Smarty Pants Thirst Videos: “I Have a Lot of Rizz”

There really is no character safe from the internet’s thirst. If you thought it was impossible for people to find themselves attracted to a character for whatever reason, think again. The internet’s “hear me out” list is easily over 10 miles long, with no character off limits (and there are plenty of bite-sized videos showing just how weird fans can get with their fictional crushes). And now, the character at the center of a whole slew of thirst traps on TikToks just so happens to be a sentient toy. The actor who voices them, however, isn’t at all shocked that fans want a piece of that.

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“Does it not occur to you that maybe this was my intention when I brought this character to life?” Conan O’Brien, the voice of Smarty Pants, the potty-training toy introduced in Toy Story 5, said when shown one particular thirst trap that had garnered over 100,000 likes. “I have a lot of rizz, I think is what the kids say,” he elaborated. And it’s becoming even clearer that viewers have come to love Smarty Pants, even if they don’t find him particularly attractive—though most comments on the original TikTok are lamenting the fact that O’Brien has discovered their blatant thirsting.

It Turns Out That Smarty Pants is Just What Toy Story 5 Needed

Viewers were genuinely surprised by just how important to the plot that Smarty Pants became, with the character appearing at several pivotal moments. “Conan was great, the rest of the movie was… fine,” said one viewer. Another added, “Conan was legitimately terrific, he not only nailed the role, but he was unusually great for animation, something almost always missing from celebrity voices in Pixar-caliber films.”

While most viewers were convinced that the fifth installment in the series would be nothing but a nostalgia-fueled cash grab, Toy Story 5 actually brought some real heart with it. While not totally necessary, it did add a new element to the franchise that hadn’t been there before. The film, which currently has a 93% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, centers on Bonnie’s toys as they find themselves threatened by the introduction of Lily Pad, a tablet with aims to steal all of Bonnie’s attention. It also shines a spotlight on Jessie, who is now the Sheriff of the toys, while Woody is out rescuing lost playthings with Bo Peep. Jessie finds herself back in the house where she had her humble beginnings after a series of mishaps lands her in the care of a little girl named Blaze.

What are your thoughts on the internet thirsting after Smarty Pants? Is that a smash or a pass for you? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see how your opinion holds up compared to other fans.