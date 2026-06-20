Toy Story 5’s Original Ending Plans Revealed & They Would Have Been Perfect

(This article contains spoilers for Toy Story 5) It looks like there were some serious emotional gut punches that very nearly made their way into Toy Story 5, especially where everyone’s favorite cowgirl, Jessie, is concerned. And that’s saying something, considering how emotional the movie already was, and how deeply Jessie’s backstory affected the audience. The cowgirl, now Sheriff of Bonnie’s toys while Woody is out rescuing lost playthings, finds herself back in the house where she had her humble beginnings after a series of mishaps lands her in the care of a little girl named Blaze—who just so happens to live in the house Jessie first came to life in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, this brings up some memories and tough feelings for Jessie, who discovers that her first friend, Emily, who brought her into this house, actually named her daughter Jessie after her inanimate best friend. It was a beautiful and touching moment, and one that proved to Jessie, who spent the last 30 years thinking that she didn’t matter to Emily, that she had, in fact, been one of the most important influences in the little girl’s life. But this almost wasn’t how the story went at all.

What Pixar Originally Planned for Jessie Would Have Had You Bawling

The original ending of ‘TOY STORY 5’ had Emily return as a grandmother and introduce her childhood doll Jessie to her grandbaby.



(Source: https://t.co/Q7eCR7uUVc) pic.twitter.com/a6vqci3bZ1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 20, 2026

According to SlashFilm, Kenna Harris, the co-writer and director of Toy Story 5, had originally planned something even more heart-wrenching: Jessie and Emily reuniting entirely by chance. “Emily was now a grandmother and introduced her beloved childhood doll to her grandbaby in a touching climactic sequence. I drew this in exploration of that special, nostalgia-filled moment.” And while seeing that scene play out would definitely have brought tears to more than a few eyes, the one the studio ultimately chose was just as poignant.

So far, Toy Story 5 is absolutely killing it with critics and audiences alike, earning 93% and 95% scores, respectively. And while it was thought by many when it was announced to just be a nostalgia-fueled cash grab, it turns out the fifth installment in the series actually packs a punch and brings new things to the table, apart from the tech-themed villain. The endearing qualities that have drawn audiences to these movies since the first came out in 1995 are all still there, but it manages to keep pace with the changing times, not only bringing the heartwarming moments but also the reflective and surprisingly funny ones that keep up with the kids that first started watching the movies 30 years ago.

Which ending would you have preferred for Jessie? Do you like the way the movie handled it, or would you have preferred that she and Emily meet again, with Emily as a grandmother? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forums to keep the conversation going.