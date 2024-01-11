Connie Nielsen Reflects on Working With Benicio Del Toro, "Just Like a Cat"

Wonder Woman and Nobody alum Connie Nielsen is returning to the world of action in Role Play, a new film starring Kaley Cuoco as a woman named Emma who "has a wonderful husband and two kids in the suburbs of New Jersey" in addition to "a secret life as an assassin for hire." Emma's husband, David (David Oyelowo), discovers her secret when they "decide to spice up their marriage with a little role play." ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Nielsen about the upcoming movie, and we asked her about some of her previous co-stars, and if there was anyone she especially enjoyed working with.

"That's hard. I can't answer that, because you're right. I mean, it really is such a privilege to have worked with so many amazing actors," Nielsen explained. "You know what I can tell you what I do love, I do love coming on set with someone who is bringing it. They're bringing it, and they are ready, and there is like this electric energy that's happening between you and someone you don't know, and you are about to make this scene make sense. And when I don't know what they're about to do, I love when I don't know what they will actually do. That's fantastic."

She continued, "I remember once with Benicio Del Toro [on The Hunted], he is someone who just like coils up with this energy and at the same time, just like a cat, looks completely relaxed ... And then at the same time you just see that little proverbial tail, like move, flick, you know, and that is exciting."

Connie Nielsen Is Returning To Gladiator:

A Gladiator sequel is currently in the works with Ridley Scott returning to direct, and the cast has many movie fans excited for the follow-up. The sequel will feature the return of Connie Nielsen as Lucilla, but Russell Crowe is not expected to reprise his role as Maximus. The film is set to star Paul Mescal, who will be taking over the role of Lucius, the part played by Spencer Treat Clark in the first film. Mescal recently spoke with Esquire and teased the movie will pay homage to the first film even though he has never spoken to the original star about the sequel.

"I don't know what we would talk about. Like, I'd love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate," Mescal explained. When it's mentioned that Lucius is long-rumored to be Maximus's son, Mescal refused to answer with a "Nawp!"

"I can't get into that!" Mescal replied when asked if Lucius is a gladiator in the film. "I can't tell you how stressed I am talking about that film in particular because it's definitely the biggest one I've done. I feel really excited, but, like, it's difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit. I think it's really well written and it pays homage to the first one, but it's very much something that I think I can step into and make comfortably my own."

Role Play premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime on January 12th.