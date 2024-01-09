Gladiator 2: Connie Nielsen Hypes "Magnificent Spectacle" of Sequel

Connie Nielsen, who reprises her role as Lucilla in the upcoming sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator, is apparently very impressed with the scope of the movie. While the movie will not feature Russell Crowe's Maximus, his influence will be felt, with the lead character being Lucius (Paul Mescal), who was saved along with his mother (Lucilla) during the events of the first movie, and who views Maximus as a heroic martyr. Nielsen, speaking with ComicBook.com in support of her new film Role Play, called the movie a "magnificent spectacle."

The film started production earlier this year, but stopped when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA went on strike. Before it wound production down, set photos emerged featuring a giant, practical Coliseum that will appear onscreen rather than using a CGI backdrop for the setting.

"I didn't know what to expect when the story started up, and in hindsight, it was almost inevitable -- of course we had to tell that story," Nielsen told ComicBook.com. "It was incredible -- Ridley has put together an incredible cast as always, and a magnificent spectacle that is rooted in real heart. As always with him, you have to use superlatives."

Barry Keoghan will star in the sequel opposite Paul Mescal, best known for his role in Normal People, who was tapped to head up the sequel back in February, with Scott set to return to direct from a script by David Scarpa. It has been about five years since serious reports about a sequel to Ridley Scott's Gladiator started to circulate, with the script being finished last spring.

Koeghan will play Emperor Geta, which was was the name of an actual Roman emperor, but like the first film, the sequel is not based on a true story. Russell Crowe, who headlined the original, will not come back, since his character died at the end of the film. Mescal will be playing Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Nielsen). Now a grown man, Lucius has grown up with admiration for Maximus (Crowe's character), who saved him and his mother.

Scott is set to direct and produce the film, along with Scott Free President Michael Pruss, and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher from Red Wagon Entertainment. Also returning from the original film are Janty Yates (Costume Designer) and Arthur Max (Production Designer).

