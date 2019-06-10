Conor McGregor Offers to Host Tom Cruise vs. Justin Bieber Bout

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor says his McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the proposed octagon battle between Justin Bieber and Tom Cruise if the blockbuster star is “man enough” to accept the challenge.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout,” the “Notorious” MMA fighter tweeted Sunday after Bieber publicly challenged Cruise to a fight on Twitter.

“Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!”

In a subsequent tweet, McGregor challenged action star Mark Wahlberg on the same card. “Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark [sic], I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back,” McGregor tweeted.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote Sunday in a tweet tagging UFC president Dana White. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?”

Neither Cruise nor Wahlberg have publicly responded to the call outs, which have since gained traction among online spectators. McGregor, who was recently arrested for robbery in Miami Beach after forcibly taking a fan’s phone, earlier claimed he would be retiring from MMA in a March tweet.