Constantine Bosslogic Art Imagines Keanu Reeves Return

Rumors broke yesterday that Warner Bros. is interested in making a Constantine movie starring Keanu Reeves -- it would be his second outing as the character of John Constantine, petty dabbler in the dark arts, and a precursor to a planned Justice League Dark series on HBO Max -- and it didn't take long at all for fan-art maestro BossLogic to get on top of the rumor with a new piece of art. That is, perhaps, not surprising considering that the idea of Reeves returning to the role is not exactly a new idea. It's just one that, until recently, nobody expected to actually happen.

BossLogic takes a pretty simple approach here. All it is, is John Constantine from Constantine aged up to match roughly what Keanu looks like right now, with some throwback VFX to remind us it's still the same (or a very similar) world.

You can see the image below.

(Photo: BossLogic)

"I've always wanted to play John Constantine again," Reeves said in an interview last year. "I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world."

Reeves's Constantine was not a huge hit, but it did turn a profit, earning around $230 million on a $100 million budget. Shortly after its release, other stars from the film including Shia LaBeouf and Djimon Hounsou would go on to be much bigger successes in Hollywood, making the already star-studded cast (it featured Rachel Weisz and Tilda Swinton, with Lucifer played by John Wick: Chapter Two and Arrow baddie Peter Stormare) all the more impressive.

John Constantine and Zatanna are characters who have been at the heart of most Justice League Dark stories since the idea was introduced during DC's "New 52" publishing initiative almost a decade ago.

With DC building out a new DC Universe of big-budget shows like Green Lantern (with all of those variables in mind, this might be the first time the notion of Ryan Reynolds returning as Green Lantern might be a more plausible possibility than we had previously imagined), Constantine is a smart property to tap back into. News that The Flash movie and Michael Keaton's Batman will open the door to an entire DC Multiverse also makes seeing something like Keanu Reeves' Constantine return a thrilling stepping to possibly uniting every DC movie ever made as one big franchise.

The next DC film will be Wonder Woman 1984, which will be in theaters on October 2. Reeves will next be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is currently slated for a late August release. Fans can get more details on both this month, with Wonder Woman 1984 having a presentation at DC's FanDome virtual convention while Comic Con International's Comic-Con@Home event will feature Bill & Ted Face the Music.

