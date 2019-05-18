Keanu Reeves Has “Always Wanted” to Play Constantine Again

Thanks to Matt Ryan, John Constantine is thriving on The CW, transitioning into a main role on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow after his solo seres on NBC was cancelled a few years ago. However, while Ryan remains the current live-action Constantine, he wasn’t the first. Keanu Reeves, leading man in the ever-popular John Wick movie franchise, played the warlock in the 2005 Constantine movie. The film wasn’t a monster success at the box office, earning just over $230 million on a $100 million budget, but it has certainly achieved a cult following over the years. Some folks love Reeves’ take on Constantine, including the star himself.

While promoting the recently-released John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Reeves appeared on Variety’s new movie podcast, The Big Ticket. After talking about the longevity of the action franchise, and returning for another Bill & Ted movie next year, Reeves was asked if there are any other roles from his past that he’d like to revisit if given the chance.

Without hesitating, Reeves admitted that he’s always wanted the chance to play Constantine again, because he loved what the character was about and the world that he was surrounded by.

“I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again,” Reeves said. “I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

On one hand, now would be the time to make another Constantine movie, seeing as how the universe of live-action DC films is focusing more on self-contained stories for individual characters, rather than building a connected franchise. A film like Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix is a prime example of the “one movie at a time” strategy of DC and Warner Bros. However, there are setbacks to this idea as well.

Now that a show on The CW would keep Warner Bros. from making the movie the producers hope to make, but Matt Ryan has become so beloved by fans for his version of Constantine that it would be hard to see the studio moving forward with a project starring anyone else at the moment.

But Keanu Reeves is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood once again, and if he’s hoping to make a Constantine sequel, who’s going to say no?

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now playing in theaters.