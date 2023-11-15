Coyote vs. Acme Composer Shares Hilarious BTS Recording From Movie

Last week, after Warner Bros. announced they would shelve Coyote vs. Acme, part of the backlash came from Academy Award winner Steven Price, the composer on the film, who called the move "bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand." In the spirit of that criticism, Price shared a behind-the-scenes video, in which a choir sings "Meep Meep" over Tchaichovsky music. So if you ever wanted to hear what a big-budget movie's Roadrunner-themes version of the 1812 Overture would sound like, this is your opportunity. Price, who previously worked on movies like Baby Driver and Suicide Squad, has found himself thrust into the discourse around this movie since making the tweet, which has been widely shared online and quoted by Rolling Stone, among many others.

Warner Bros. has reportedly since reversed course on Coyote vs. Acme, and will allow the filmmakers to shop the movie around Hollywood in a search for a new distributor. The movie, which is completed and reportedly tested very well, was nevertheless set to be tossed in favor of a $30 million tax write-down before creatives across Hollywood rebelled online.

You can see the video below.

Had a lot of fun scoring Coyote Vs Acme. As no-one will be able to hear it now, due to bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand, here is a bit of behind the scenes footage of our “Meep Meep” Roadrunner choir, with apologies to Tchaikovsky… pic.twitter.com/HL7h00rXpp — Steven Price (@SteveBPrice) November 10, 2023

Warner Bros. film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy made the call to save the movie, along with animation boss Bill Damaschke. It was Damaschke's new direction at WB animation that was originally cited as a big part of the reason the movie would be shelved.

"With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases," a WB Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement. "With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."

Screenings for potential buyers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and Netflix, are taking place this week, according to reports.

Coyote vs. Acme was directed by Dave Green, from a screenplay by Samy Burch and a story by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater and Burch. The story was reportedly partially inspired by an article from The New Yorker, which was written by Ian Frazier in 1990.

Coyote vs. Acme centers on Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who was finally suing the Acme Corporation after years of defective products had constantly maimed and foiled him in his quest to catch the Roadrunner. The film stars John Cena as the head of Acme, Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote's lawyer, and Deadly Class star Lana Condor in an undisclosed role.