Coyote vs. Acme: James Gunn Seemingly Addresses Film's Fate After Being Shelved by Warner Bros.

It's been quite a roller coaster over the past few days for Coyote vs. Acme and now, James Gunn is seemingly addressing the film's most recent turn of fate. In a new post to Instagram Gunn, who co-wrote the film, shared an image of Wile E. Coyote from the classic Looney Tunes cartoons with just a simple heart emoji for a caption. In the image, Coyote is standing over a fire cooking something up — and some fans think it means that there's something being "cooked up" when it comes to the movie as well. You can check it out for yourself below.

Last week, fans were stunned with the announcement that Warner Bros. Pictures had decided to shelve the completed Coyote vs. Acme. It would be the latest major film not released by the studio as part of its tax write down strategy kicked off with films like Batgirl.

"With the re-launch of Warner Bros. Pictures Animation in June, the studio has shifted its global strategy to focus on theatrical releases," a WB Motion Picture Group spokesperson said in a statement. "With this new direction, we have made the difficult decision not to move forward with Coyote vs Acme. We have tremendous respect for the filmmakers, casts, and crew, and are grateful for their contributions to the film."

However, on Monday, it was reported that that might not be all for Coyote vs. Acme. Following online backlash about the film's shelving, it was reported that Warner Bros. had reversed course to allow filmmakers to shop the film to other distributors. Screenings for potential buyers, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple, and Netflix, are said to take place this week.

What Is Coyote vs. Acme About?

In Coyote vs. Acme, after every ACME Corporation product backfired on Wile E. Coyote, in his pursuit of the Road Runner, he hires an equally unlucky human attorney to sue the company. When Wile E.'s lawyer finds out that his former law firm's intimidating boss is ACME's CEO, he teams up with Wile E. to win the court case against him. The film was to be based on the fictional The New Yorker article "Coyote v. Acme" by author Ian Frazier, which was published in 1990.

The film stars John Cena (Peacemaker), Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before), and Will Forte (Saturday Night Live). DC Studios co-head James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) co-wrote the story and serves as producer.

Stay tuned for updates on Coyote vs. Acme.