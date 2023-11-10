Coyote vs. Acme Director Breaks Silence on Warner Bros. Shelving Movie

Dave Green, director of Coyote vs. Acme, took to social media last night to share his feelings after Warner Bros. announced they would shelve the movie for a tax credit. Like Batgirl before it, Coyote vs. Acme was intended for a release on Max, and Warner Bros. decided that the $30 million they could get from the government for writing it down was more valuable than the movie itself was. Unlike Batgirl, though, there was no question about the film's appeal: everyone who has seen it, had rave reviews for the movie, which apparently scored incredibly well with test audiences.

Warners reportedly scrapped the film as part of a broader move away from expensive Max originals, presumably feeling that the project didn't have enough appeal for a wide theatrical release. While removing content from streaming platforms for a tax break is not unique to Warner Bros. Discovery, the company have been far and away the most aggressive in doing so, and given his massive salary, CEO David Zaslav has become an embodiment of everything wrong with big studios in the eyes of fans and creatives.

"For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time," Green wrote. "I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

You can see his statement below.

Coyote vs. Acme was directed by Green, from a screenplay by Samy Burch and a story by James Gunn, Jeremy Slater and Burch. The story was reportedly partially inspired by an article from The New Yorker, which was written by Ian Frazier in 1990.

Other members of the film's crew have also spoken out, with composer Steven Price sharing a video on Twitter that featured a Roadrunner-themed choir performance:

Had a lot of fun scoring Coyote Vs Acme. As no-one will be able to hear it now, due to bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand, here is a bit of behind the scenes footage of our “Meep Meep” Roadrunner choir, with apologies to Tchaikovsky… pic.twitter.com/HL7h00rXpp — Steven Price (@SteveBPrice) November 10, 2023

Coyote vs. Acme centered on Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote, who was finally suing the Acme Corporation after years of defective products had constantly maimed and foiled him in his quest to catch the Roadrunner. The film starred John Cena as the head of Acme, Will Forte as Wile E. Coyote's lawyer, and Deadly Class star Lana Condor in an undisclosed role.