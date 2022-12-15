Creed III: Exclusive First Look Coming to IMAX

As Avatar: The Way of the Water heads into theaters this weekend, there's a lot of exciting content to look forward to on IMAX screens. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is getting its own IMAX featurette and it's not the only one. According to a new tweet from the official IMAX account, there will also be an exclusive first look at the making of Creed III, which was helmed by franchise star, Michael B. Jordan.

"Director Michael B. Jordan takes you inside the ring like never before. Don't miss an exclusive first look at the making of #Creed3 in IMAX theaters this weekend. #FilmedForIMAX," IMAX wrote. Someone in the comments wrote, "another exclusive in front of Avatar, damn I'm so ready," and the IMAX account replied, "It's gonna be an amazing experience at the theatre." You can check out the post below:

Director Michael B. Jordan takes you inside the ring like never before. Don’t miss an exclusive first look at the making of #Creed3 in IMAX theaters this weekend. #FilmedForIMAX. pic.twitter.com/fCRaSfZsfV — IMAX (@IMAX) December 14, 2022

Was Ryan Coogler Involved With Creed III?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler helmed the first Creed movie, and he and Jordan are frequent collaborators. Recently, the director was asked by Collider if he provided Jordan with any feedback or notes on the threequel.

"I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that," Coogler replied. "Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike [B. Jordan], for Jonathan [Majors], for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride. And for my baby brother, who wrote the script. Along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes." He added, "They're still working on it, man. But I think it's a unique movie. Yeah."

Why Isn't Sylvester Stallone in Creed III?

Creed III sees Michael B. Jordan's Adonis facing off with Damian who is being played by Marvel's Jonathan Majors. The cast also includes returning stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Felicia Rashad, as well as new cast members Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez. However, originally Rocky star Sylvester Stallone will not be appearing in the film. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was asked if it will be "weird" for him to not appear in the film and gave a candid answer about Rocky's absence.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it. It's a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

Creed III is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023.