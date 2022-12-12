Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Gets IMAX Featurette This Weekend

Tom Cruise brought billions into the theatrical box office after the COVID-19 pandemic with Top Gun: Maverick – and he and Paramount Pictures will be looking to do big things again in 2023 with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. Mission Impossible 7 will be arriving in movie theaters and IMAX on July 14, 2023 – two years after it was originally supposed to be released. In order to start building hype for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One as a one-of-kind theatrical event experience, Paramount and IMAX will be releasing a new featurette specifically geared to entice IMAX theater audiences!

Starting this Thursday, @IMAX theaters will be showing an exclusive behind the scenes look at #MissionImpossible Dead Reckoning: Part 1, which hits theaters next July! pic.twitter.com/IlhbEBdw23 — Fandango (@Fandango) December 12, 2022

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning has been promising fans a major theatrical spectacle for years now, with Tom Cruise and director Christipher McQuarrie boasting that this seventh film has taken the stunt-action level to knew heights – quite literally for Cruise. Previous Mission: Impossible films that McQuarrie did (Rogue Nation, Fallout) had Cruise doing stunts hanging off the side of a cargo plane as it took off, or doing aerial combat stunts while hanging from a helicopter. Dead Reckoning's teasers and set photos have revealed one sequence of Cruise doing one of the biggest and craziest motorcycle stunts off a massive ramp (into aerial free-fall); even the introduction of the Mission Impossible 7 trailer came with a video of Tom Cruise standing on the wing of a stunt plane in mid-flight, introducing the footage. So, at this point, our wildest expectations don't even feel big enough.

"There are many things emerging from Ethan's past," McQuarrie told Empire Magazine recently. "'Dead reckoning' is a navigational term. It means you're picking a course based solely on your last known position and that becomes quite the metaphor not only for Ethan, but several characters. The first thing we knew was that if it's gonna be a big two-part adventure, it's got to be epic. "It's going to have to be the installment that swallows the rest of the franchise whole. There's just not another way to do it."

In addition to Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will see the return of franchise starts Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby. It has also been announced that Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick), Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), and Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy), Holt McCallany (Mindhunters), Mark Gatiss (Sherlock), would be joining the cast. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible, will be making his first franchise appearance since 1996.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023.