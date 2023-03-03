Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors weren't the only ones throwing punches at a French screening of Creed III. A viral video capturing part of the confrontation appears to show a brawl breaking out in the theater audience, reportedly over a moviegoer using their phone during the film, according to the user who posted the footage online. In videos shared to Twitter by @AmiiD92i, a woman can be seen stepping over a row of seats before getting into a physical scuffle with another theatergoer as other audience members try to break up the altercation. The initial tweet, which you can see below, has already received over two million views.

"You should know that the one who jumps at the beginning is wrong," reads the translated tweet from @AmiiD92i, who adds that the alleged attacker "was on the phone during the film." The screaming match continues in a second video that captures the aftermath of the fight.

Creed III hit French cinemas Wednesday and U.S. theaters Thursday. Star and producer Jordan makes his directorial debut in the follow-up to 2015's Creed and 2018's Creed II, getting into the ring a third time as retired heavyweight boxing champion Adonis "Donnie" Creed. When childhood friend and ex-con Damian "Dame" Anderson (Majors) seeks a title shot, Creed finds himself reckoning with the past as he faces the hungry fighter in — and out — of the ring.

Writes ComicBook critic Patrick Cavanaugh in his review: "One of the biggest themes of Ryan Coogler's Creed was that Adonis Johnson (Jordan) wanted to step out of the shadow of his father Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), a focal point of the original Rocky films, and carve his own legacy. By directly including Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa in Creed, the film served somewhat as a spinoff but also as an authentic continuation of the franchise that kicked off in 1976. With Creed III, the franchise has pulled off what Adonis aimed to accomplish, as we're given a movie that fully steps out of the looming shadow of both Balboa and Stallone that shirks the constraints of a typical sports drama to lean more fully into the heart of our lead character, instead using those depictions of athleticism to heighten the tension."

Starring Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Mila Kent, and Phylicia Rashad, Creed III is now playing only in theaters.