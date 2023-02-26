Creed 3 Star Jonathan Majors Studied Anime to Prep For His Role

Creed 3 is almost here, and that means we are one step closer to seeing how Michael B. Jordan handles the directing gig. The star stepped up to bring his own vision to life with this project, and of course, we can expect to see his artistic flair. This includes plenty of anime as Jordan has said before Creed 3 took a page from his favorite series. And now, it seems like Naruto helped flesh out one of the movie's biggest battles.

The update comes from Jonathan Majors as the actor recently spoke about his work on Creed 3 behind the scenes. When asked about Jordan's approach, the actor said the star spoke often about anime and how its complex take on friendships inspired Creed 3 at its core. And of course, Jordan showed a familiar fight to Majors as preparation for a major fight on screen.

"He is a big fan of anime. He always talks about the complexities of friendships in those stories with rivalries and all of that," Majors said about Jordan.

"He showed me one of his favorite fights between two friends where they get to a point in their battles where everything else seems to fall away. There's this idea that there is the fight going on externally and then the fight going on internally and perhaps another fight going on on top of that's more meta or spiritual."

Of course, fans can piece together what fight Jordan showed his co-star with some context clues. The actor is a well-known fan of Naruto, and the story of Creed 3 really speaks to the hit Shōnen series. After all, the movie follows Damian (Jordan) as he continues to dominate the ring until a face from the past shows up. His former best friend Adonis (Majors) returns to face Damian in the ring, and the pair are forced to explore their reunion's bitter emotions as foes rather than friends.

If that description sounds familiar, well – that is because Naruto loves exploring that trope. Naruto and Sasuke redefined that sort of separation years ago, and their rift was preceded by another. Kakashi and Obito eventually outed their own rifts during the Great Ninja War, after all. The pair were able to fight hand-to-hand in an infamous scene which Majors surely had to watch in preparation for Creed 3. So if you are a fan of Naruto, you will want to check out this Hollywood blockbuster when it drops on March 3rd.

Are you planning on checking out Creed's new movie when it drops? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.