Creed 3: Jonathan Majors Details Working With Tessa Thompson

Creed III is hitting theatres later this year and will feature the return of Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad. The upcoming movie, which will serve as Jordan's directorial debut, will also feature the franchise's first appearance by Jonathan Majors. Jordan, Thompson, and Majors are all a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but none of their characters have crossed paths (yet). While we haven't seen Majors' Kang apart from his appearance in the Loki finale, the actor will be seen next in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Currently, it's unclear if Jordan will be returning as Killmonger in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Thompson is currently starring as Valkyrie in Thor: Love and Thunder. While Majors hasn't gotten to work with Thompson in the MCU, the actor had some very nice things to say about working with her on Creed III during a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"She gives off such a deep understanding of the world and a deep understanding of who she is as an artist and a woman and a citizen of the world," Majors explained. The actor went on to compare Thompson to Diane Keaton and Eartha Kitt, adding, "She's quite eclectic and rare."

Thompson recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Creed III and revealed she had more room to improvise with Jordan at the helm.

"In the past, it's been a lot of work to make sure that she has agency and an arc in the context of these sports films, essentially," Thompson explained. "I wanted to make sure that she's not just moving the plot forward, and that she actually has something interesting to do. And I typically do that work with the writers ... but this time around, I could do that work more actively with Mike. I also had a lot more freedom to improvise on the day than the past ones."

"I think it was one of those things where I just felt comfortable," Jordan previously said on The Late Show about his directorial debut. "I knew it was going to be a risk. I'm super excited to get behind the camera... But from two projects, the first two movies, finally having an opinion and a story that I wanted to tell, execute the vision that I saw in my head. From the second one to the third one I called Ryan [Coogler] up and he's like, 'You're ready for it.'"

Creed III is set to be released in theatres on November 23rd.