Michael B. Jordan Would Return to Marvel For Black Panther II: “They’re Family”

Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan says Wakanda is forever: the Killmonger actor would accept an opportunity to reunite with his Marvel family in Black Panther II. After challenging his newly-crowned cousin T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) for the throne of Wakanda in Black Panther, the short-lived king Killmonger refuses treatment for a grave injury and dies when citing his ancestors who “knew death was better than bondage.” While promoting his steamy Super Bowl LV commercial and new Tom Clancy movie Without Remorse, Jordan tells Good Morning America he would reunite with his Fruitvale Station and Creed filmmaker Ryan Coogler on the Marvel Studios sequel:

“I can’t say too much about that one, honestly. With the year that we’ve had, and the loss of a dear friend, they were figuring out whatever they need to do and what was best for the franchise,” Jordan told GMA on Monday. “But they’re family, so if I ever had the opportunity to get back into that franchise, I would.”

The 43-year-old Boseman died in August after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. After debuting as the ferocious Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, Boseman teamed with Coogler for T’Challa’s solo movie before joining Earth’s mightiest heroes in battle in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

In December, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced Marvel would not recast Boseman as T’Challa because the late actor’s portrayal “is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past.”

“It’s for that reason that we will not recast the character,” Feige said at the time. “However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film.”

Last week, Coogler’s Proximity Media announced a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with Disney to tell more stories in the MCU. Coogler will oversee a Black Panther spin-off series on Disney+ exploring the Kingdom of Wakanda, and the filmmaker will be working closely with Feige, Louis D’Esposito, and Victoria Alonso “on select [MCU] shows for Disney+.”

Plot details for the feature film sequel remain under wraps. Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett will reprise their roles in the sequel again written and directed by Coogler.

Black Panther II is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 8, 2022.