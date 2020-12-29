Creed 3: Michael B. Jordan Officially Set to Direct

✖

Earlier this year it was rumored that Michael B. Jordan would direct Creed 3, the next film in the Rocky spin-off series in which Jordan also stars as Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed. Now, Tessa Thompson -- who plays Bianca Taylor in the series -- confirms that Jordan will direct the third film. Thompson confirmed the news while speaking with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, teasing that she plans to use Jordan's "Sexiest Man Alive" title as ammunition for when he works with her as a director with Thompson telling him to "dial down the sexiness."

At this point, we know very little about the third Creed film. Back in February, Zack Baylin was announced as the writer for the film and it's unlikely that the film would see Rocky star Sylvester Stallone pop up to reprise his role. Earlier this year Stallone said that he doesn't expect to make an appearance, though he never says no to Rocky.

"Well, I believe in the film Creed, that's possible, yes," Stallone revealed when asked if we've seen the last of Rocky. "But I never say no to Rocky, because I have a couple of ideas."

It's also unclear what the plot of Creed 3 will look like. Creed (2015), which was directed by Black Panther's Ryan Coogler, saw a cancer-stricken Rocky mentor Jordan's character, son of foe-turned-friend Apollo (originally played by Carl Weathers). In its 2018 sequel, Creed II, Steven Caple Jr. took over as director. The movie saw Rocky steering Donnie in a fight against Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of the Russian powerhouse Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) who killed his father during the events of Rocky IV.

Creed 3 will mark Jordan's directorial debut and continues the overall Rocky franchise tradition of the film's star also directing -- Stallone notably directed four of the six Rocky films. Jordan directing Creed 3 is also just the latest major news for the actor as it was recently announced that he will produce a Static Shock film for Warner Bros. Jordan will produce that film alongside Reginald Hudlin.

“I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that,” Jordan told THR. “Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

At this time, there's not an estimated release date for Creed 3.

