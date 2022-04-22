Creed III Star Jonathan Majors Says He's Been "Punched in the Face 100 Times"

✖

Jonathan Majors' role in Creed III has led to him taking multiple punches to the face, clocking in at close to 100 times. Majors stars opposite Michael B. Jordan, who will pull double duty as actor and director on the third Creed film. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, while it is currently unknown who exactly Majors portrays. However, he will more than likely be the featured opponent for Adonis, with fans speculating he's the son of Clubber Lang. In the most recent "Just for Variety" feature, Majors revealed how his body has transformed during his training, and how being hit in the face 100 times isn't that big of a deal after all.

Variety learned how Jonathan Majors increased the size of his hands during his year-long training. "Over time, they just got bigger and bigger," Majors said. He then added that even though he was punched in the face a lot, he didn't suffer any injuries. I got punched in the face about 100 times, but it's all OK!" he said.

Fans recently got the chance to fawn over Jonathan Majors in Creed III set photos that featured the Lovecraft Country, The Harder They Fall, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star shirtless and showing off his impressive muscles. Majors will next be seen as the Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which had its release date pushed back to July 28, 2023.

January also saw Michael B. Jordan caught in some set photos for Creed III. The movie marks Jordan's first time as a director, stepping in for Ryan Coogler (Creed) and Steven Caple Jr. (Creed II). "I think it was one of those things where I just felt comfortable," Jordan previously said on The Late Show about his directorial debut. "I knew it was going to be a risk. I'm super excited to get behind the camera....But from two project, the first two movies, finally having an opinion and a story that I wanted to tell, execute the vision that I saw in my head. From the second one to the third one I called Ryan (Coogler) up and he's like, 'You're ready for it.'"

Jordan also revealed how the Black Panther filmmaker passed along some sage advice for stepping into the director's chair: "Lots of advice, prep....Figure out your shotlist, get a storyboard artist, start boarding the shots....and for me that's going to save me so much time so I'm not there on the day worried about 'Okay, where am I going to put the camera? Where am I going to put my actors?' So that is something that I'm taking with me every day when I go on these location scouts, and basically trust the people that are around you to help you out, you don't have to shoulder it all on your own."

