Creed 4: Producer Confirms Sequel in the Works, Reveals If Michael B. Jordan Will Return

Earlier this year, the latest installment to the Rocky franchise hit theaters. Creed III marked the directorial debut of Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis Creed in the franchise. Considering how many Rocky movies have been released over the years, fans have been wondering if Jordan would return for a fourth Creed. Producer Irwin Winkler recently spoke at Deadline's Contenders event and revealed that a fourth movie is in the works. He also dropped the news that Jordan will be back to direct.

"I'm not supposed to say, but he will be," Winkler confirmed when asked if Jordan will direct the movie. "We are planning to do Creed 4 right now, it's in the works. We think we have a really good story... About a year from now we're going into pre-production." You can check out videos of Winkler at the event below:

Irwin Winkler announces there will be a ‘Creed 4’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/HTGmSGMyVE — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2023

Irwin Winkler confirms Michael B. Jordan will direct ‘Creed 4’ #DeadlineContenders pic.twitter.com/nF4siAFslu — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 18, 2023

Michael B. Jordan on Directing Again:

Earlier this year, Jordan told Good Morning America that directing is something he has to do again.

"I have to," Jordan said when asked if he wants to direct again. "All the lessons that I learned on this first try, I want to get back at it and do it again. I kind of love it. I love it." During the interview, Jordan also talked about his favorite aspect of directing as well as the difficulties of directing and starring in the same movie.

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he said. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying." He added, "Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me."

Sylvester Stallone Slams Irvin Winker:

Last year, it was announced that the Rocky Cinematic Universe would be expanding once again with another spinoff titled Drago. In Rocky IV, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers) was killed in the ring by Soviet Olympic boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and the Dragos made their return in Creed II back in 2018 when Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) went up against Ivan's son, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). While some fans seem excited about the upcoming movie, there is one person who is not too happy about it. Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram to slam producer Irwin Winkler for "exploiting" the franchise he started back in 1976.

"Just found this out... Irwin Winkler and his insatiable incredibly untalented family exploiting & beating another wonderful character into the ground! Seriously how are these weasels looking in mirror with any pride. Truly pathetic # no shame #sad day #Parasite," Stallone shared.

