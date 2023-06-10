Creed III: Michael B. Jordan's Sequel Now Streaming

Creed III is now streaming on Amazon Prime out of nowhere. This weekend you can now watch the Michael B. Jordan movie if you have a subscription to the streaming service. With no warning, a lot of users are discovering the new release and jumping on the chance to see what Adonis Creed is facing this time. With Jordan's directorial debut, the boxer faces his most dangerous challenger yet, a figure from his past that recontexualizes the story of the Creed saga moving forward. So, if you're down for a Saturday night movie, look no further than your own couch.

How Did Michael B. Jordan Approach Making Creed III?

With Creed III being his first time behind the camera, there was a lot riding on Jordan's directing skills. Luckily, Creed III smashed the box office records set by its predecessors. It feels like the franchise has been poised to go in any number of places. However, all of that starts with the star's willingness to define a vision. It sounds like the story of Damian and Adonis really led to some breakthroughs when it came to filming this movie.

"I think as an actor you're always a part of somebody else's vision and you're trying to be the best you can to the best of your ability," he told Good Morning America this year. "But when you have a vision in your head -- and you can see it clearly -- to get other people to see the exact same thing that you see, I think that's really satisfying." He added, "Being able to prep, train and prepare for the next day of shooting -- that's probably ... what the hardest thing was for me."

What's Next For the Creed Franchise?

With Creed III being such a big success, the sky is the limit for this franchise. There's been talk of spinoff movies, an anime and TV projects. The story of Adonis' daughter seems ripe for a spinoff. In the same breath, Michael B. Jordan has been touring animation studios trying to set up the anime project too.

Deadline reported a few months ago, "Details are sketchy because some of the conversations are still in exploratory stages but we hear that an anime series connected to the Rocky spinoff IP is in the works, and there are ideas for a companion live-action TV series."

What Happens When Adonis Heads Into the Ring For Creed III?

"After dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has been thriving in both his career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian (Jonathan Majors), resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian – a fighter who has nothing to lose. Creed III is the third installment in the successful franchise and is Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut."

Are you going to watch Creed III tonight? Let us know down in the comments!