Michael B. Jordan Hypes Creed Anime With Studio Visit

Creed III wears its anime influence on its sleeve, with the director and star of the movie, Michael B. Jordan, doing the same. With the Hollywood actor sharing his love of all things anime time and time again, the protege of Rocky Balboa is set to receive his own anime adaptation with the sequel's arrival in theaters in Japan. To help in celebrating the anime debut, Jordan took the opportunity to visit the studio that is responsible for creating this short, TMS Entertainment.

TMS Entertainment has been a part of the animation world for quite some time, first opening its doors in the 1960s. Most recently, the animation studio might be best known for its work on anime series including Dr. Stone, Case Closed, Lupin The 3rd, and Megalobox to name a few. The director of this upcoming anime short is Yo Moriyama, who had previously worked for TMS on Megalobox, the boxing anime that blended natural fighters with mechanical upgrades, making him a solid choice for the world of Adonis Creed. While this short anime segment will be arriving in Japan, outlet Deadline had previously reported that Amazon is working on an anime series for the franchise, as well as other potential projects that would expand the boxing universe.

Jordan In Japan

Michael B. Jordan visited TMS Entertainment's headquarters in Japan, meeting with director Yo Moriyama, and writers Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima. While Megalobox might be the biggest boxing anime from the studio, the medium in general has had more than a few examples of the sport hitting the screen. Hajime no Ippo for example had direct influences on the latest Creed film, along with other franchises that were not boxing-related such as Naruto and Dragon Ball Z.

CREED Anime



Directed by Yo Moriyama



Written by Katsuhiko Manabe and Kensaku Kojima Brought to you by @tmsanime & @outlier_society pic.twitter.com/0UpHLd8Xog — トムス・エンタテインメント【公式】 (@TMSent_jp) May 21, 2023

Previously, Jordan himself had announced the Creed anime segment that would be arriving in Japan on his official Instagram account. Here's what the actor had to say, "Hi Japan! We made a special anime as a surprise for Japanese fans that will play at the end of the film. Creed 3 opens in theaters in Japan next weekend – get your tickets now to see what it's all about. And of course, the anime fandom was quick to blow up the announcement."

When do you think we'll see this Creed anime hit the West? What has been your favorite boxing anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Creed.