Creed III Featurette Showcases Michael B. Jordan's Directing Debut

The long-awaited Creed III is finally being released next month, and early reactions to the film are praising Michael B. Jordan's directorial debut. The new movie sees Jordan's Adonis Creed facing off with his former childhood friend, Damian Anderson, played by Jonathan Majors. Today, MGM released a new featurette titled A Look Inside Creed III that shows Jordan behind the camera.

"'It's personal for me.' Step inside the ring and go behind-the-scenes of #Creed3 with director Michael B. Jordan and the cast of the film in this new featurette. Experience #Creed3 only in theaters March 3," MGM shared on YouTube. You can check out the featurette below:

Was Ryan Coogler Involved With Creed III?

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler helmed the first Creed movie, and he and Jordan are frequent collaborators. The director is a producer on the third installment and he was recently asked by Collider if he provided Jordan with any feedback or notes on the threequel.

"I mean, I'm not answering that, bro. I'm not answering that," Coogler replied. "Yeah, that's crazy. I mean, I'll answer what it was like. I'll answer that. Fantastic. That's what it was like. I was filled with a lot of pride for Mike [B. Jordan], for Jonathan [Majors], for Tessa [Thompson], for Phylicia [Rashad], and for the young star that everybody's about to meet that plays Amara. I was filled with a deep, deep, deep sense of pride. And for my baby brother, who wrote the script. Along with Zach Baylin, who wrote King Richard. I was just proud of them all. And I called Mike and told him. I'm not going to get into the notes." He added, "They're still working on it, man. But I think it's a unique movie. Yeah."

Who Stars in Creed III?

In addition to Jordan and Majors, Creed III features returning stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Felicia Rashad, as well as new cast members Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Spence Moore II, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez. However, originally Rocky star Sylvester Stallone will not be appearing in the film. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone was asked if it will be "weird" for him to not appear in the film and gave a candid answer about Rocky's absence.

"That's a regretful situation because I know what it could have been. It was taken in a direction that is quite different than I would've taken it. It's a different philosophy — Irwin Winkler's and Michael B. Jordan's. I wish them well, but I'm much more of a sentimentalist. I like my heroes getting beat up, but I just don't want them going into that dark space. I just feel people have enough darkness."

Creed III is scheduled to be released on March 3rd.