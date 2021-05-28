Cruella 2 Rumored to Add Taylor Swift as Villain for Musical Sequel

After Cruella was released in theaters last year, it didn't take long for Disney to announce a sequel, which will see the return of Emma Stone in the titular role as well as director Craig Gillespie. Recently, Paul Walter Hauser (Horace) revealed the sequel will likely begin filming next year, and casting rumors are already pouring in. According to The Disney Insider, there's a rumor that Cruella 2 will be a musical and that Taylor Swift is being eyed as the movie's villain.

While there's no official word on these rumors, making the second Cruella film a musical makes sense considering Stone won an Oscar for La La Land. As for Swift, there have been theories that she had a secret cameo in the first film. However, if it really was the singer in the movie, it probably would have been confirmed by now. Either way, the Cruella 2 rumors are starting to sound like Disney will be taking the same approach as Joker 2. The upcoming DC sequel will also be a musical and feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Last year, ComicBook.com asked Gillespie about the upcoming sequel, what fans can expect, and whether or not it will feature the return of Emma Thompson as the Baroness.

"There's sort of conversations about what that will be. Where this world takes us now, and then I think they'll be diving into it. We're in that exploratory phase right now, but they've got a lot of ideas that are exciting," Gillespie teased. "Maybe a whole other movie," he added when we brought up Cruella's post-credit scene, which teased a set-up for 101 Dalmatians."

He added, "What I loved about the end of Cruella is... I kept calling it the graduate moment. Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he's not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There's that sort of awkward hesitation. It's the same when she walks into Hellman's Hall. She's been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It's like she's lost Estella. She's less that part of herself. You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to... In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she's pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there's a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting."

"I can't answer this question," he replied when we asked if Thompson would be returning. "It would be a shame if she wasn't in it, wouldn't it?"

