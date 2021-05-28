Cruella Star Reveals When Sequel Will Begin Filming

Last year, Disney told the backstory of iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil with a live-action movie starring Emma Stone. After debuting to critical acclaim and solid numbers on Disney+, the studio announced that Stone would be returning for a sequel, allowing fans to see more of the character's story prior to 101 Dalmatians. There haven't been many updates about the new Cruella movie so far, but it appears the film is on track to begin shooting in 2023.

Cruella star Paul Walter Hauser recently spoke to Forbes about his new Apple TV+ series Black Bird, and he was asked about the production of the upcoming Disney sequel.

"I'm told we're doing it next year," Hauser said. "I don't know when but I think Tony McNamara is writing the script right now. He's probably tinkering away with that. We got to work around the ever-busy schedule of Craig Gillespie and Emma Stone, who are worth the wait, so anytime they want to do it, I'll be there."

The post-credits scene of Cruella helps bridge the gap between the film and 101 Dalmatians, but leaves room for more story in-between.

"What I loved about the end of Cruella is... I kept calling it the Graduate moment," director Craig Gillespie told ComicBook.com last year. "Which, Dustin Hoffman sits at the back of the bus, and then he's not sure if this is actually what he wanted. There's that sort of awkward hesitation. It's the same when she walks into Hellman's Hall. She's been striving and fighting for this throughout the whole film, and then she suddenly realizes the sacrifice. It's like she's lost Estella. She's less that part of herself. You know? Now she has this public persona that she has to sort of live up to. That conflict I felt was really interesting, and think by the time she gets to... In my mind, by the time she gets 101 Dalmatians, she's pretty much gone to the dark side. Right now, there's a gray area. How she gets to that dark side will be interesting."

