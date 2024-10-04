Lady Gaga Confirmed For Joker 2: Folie a Deux With Teaser Trailer

Lady Gaga today confirmed her involvement with Todd Phillips's Joker 2: Folie a Deux, with a short, animated teaser for the film released on her Twitter account. The title is a reference to a psychological condition in which two people who are in close proximity will share a common delusion, usually brought on by the more dominant of the two personalities and bleeding into the psyche of the other person. The disorder is rare, and usually impacts people within extremely close families or sometimes religious groups and romantic couplings. The title itself hints at the likely premise of the movie.

In the comics, Harleen Quinzel is a psychiatrist working at Arkham Asylum, who becomes Harley Quinn when she falls in love with The Joker and aids him in his escape from the institution, and then willingly allows him to subject her to a similar chemical bath to the one that disfigured him. No such major disfiguring event happened in Joker, so it's likely that element of the story will be changed, at least somewhat.

You can see the teaser below.

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

According to sources close to the sequel, "a lot" of Joker 2 takes place inside Arkham Asylum, TheWrap reports. That makes sense, given that the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn was built up inside of the building's walls. Reports about the Joker sequel in recent months have revealed that the film will not only introduce Harley, but that the film will also be a musical.

The teaser, seen above, features a shot of Joker and Harley dancing, with only their silhouettes shown. A heart tattoo on Harley's cheek evokes the more recent version of her look, as inspired by 2011's line-wide DC reboot The New 52. The idea of that tattoo was brought into David Ayer's Suicide Squad and expanded out, with the character having numerous tattoos. The silhouette actually somewhat resembles imagery from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, in which Harley spent a portion of the movie in a similar long, ornate dress. In the movies, Quinn's origin from the comics was kept intact, but her relationship with The Joker was severed before her first appearance, and by Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, she had moved on with her life.

Warner Bros. will release Joker: Folie à Deux only in theaters on October 4, 2024. Upcoming DC Films include Black Adam (October 21, 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023), The Flash (June 23, 2023), and Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023).