Cruella Trailer Has Disney Fans Feeling All Sorts of Ways

The first trailer for Cruella, Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, was released early Wednesday morning, and it clearly wasn't what fans were expecting. That's not a bad thing, but the film looks a lot darker than many had anticipated. Emma Stone's takes on the iconic character is set in the '70s, and meshes London's budding punk rock scene with the fashion that made Cruella de Vil popular in the first place.

With the tone and music of the trailer, a lot of fans are comparing Cruella to a Joker movie. It's all about a person spiraling into madness as they eventually become a villain, so the shoe definitely fits. Even with the comparisons, it seems that most people are really loving what Disney is trying to do with this new prequel.

Shortly after the trailer was released, social media was flooded with reactions to all that Cruella has to offer.

You can take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below.