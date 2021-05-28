Cruella Trailer Has Disney Fans Feeling All Sorts of Ways
The first trailer for Cruella, Disney's live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel, was released early Wednesday morning, and it clearly wasn't what fans were expecting. That's not a bad thing, but the film looks a lot darker than many had anticipated. Emma Stone's takes on the iconic character is set in the '70s, and meshes London's budding punk rock scene with the fashion that made Cruella de Vil popular in the first place.
With the tone and music of the trailer, a lot of fans are comparing Cruella to a Joker movie. It's all about a person spiraling into madness as they eventually become a villain, so the shoe definitely fits. Even with the comparisons, it seems that most people are really loving what Disney is trying to do with this new prequel.
Shortly after the trailer was released, social media was flooded with reactions to all that Cruella has to offer.
You can take a look at some of the best Twitter reactions below.
Is That You, Mr. J?
the CRUELLA trailer LOOKS nice but also i think sometimes ladies who love fashion should be allowed to remain ladies who love fashion and not the joker— karen han (@karenyhan) February 17, 2021
Wow
Emma Stone and Glenn Close as Cruella De Vil
WOW pic.twitter.com/2ek2CrISLC— Best of Glenn Close (@best_close) February 17, 2021
The Whole Year
emma stone as cruella is going to be the serve of the year pic.twitter.com/PM1gHXYitg— kayla ミ☆ (@schafersdaya) February 17, 2021
Iconic
emma stone is going to be so iconic as cruella pic.twitter.com/W5MCzuHPqS— zach (@civiiswar) February 17, 2021
She Did It
emma stone did it folks #Cruella pic.twitter.com/CGoftxcPp3— moony (@blacksiriuus) February 17, 2021
The Moment
She is the moment #Cruella pic.twitter.com/oSaYL0QoeQ— CarlosVision⌖ (@WANDALORIANO) February 17, 2021
Needs
emma stone as Cruella is something I didn’t realize I needed in my life. pic.twitter.com/jM1EkAVex8— jade (@vintageitonya) February 17, 2021
The Whole Wide World
emma stone as cruella will take over the world pic.twitter.com/qzmJACM2HH— liv (@TENETOBRIEN) February 17, 2021
Obsessed
It is my civic duty to put these gorgeous shots from the new Cruella trailer on your timeline. I am obsessed. pic.twitter.com/mR9ARyx1ob— Garrett Watts (@Garrett_Watts) February 17, 2021
That's the Tweet
Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil. That’s it. That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/7hUdXCn1ro— lance armand 💛 | WANDAVISION 💛 (@sirlancelotttt) February 17, 2021