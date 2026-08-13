Crystal Lake Reveals First Look at New Jason Voorhees, And It’s Franchise-Accurate

Jason Vorhees may have been down for several years, but you can never count him out! After years of being stuck in limbo due to legal issues, the Friday the 13th franchise is now set for a whole new era, which will begin with a prequel series, Crystal Lake. The show will premiere on Peacock in October, just in time for Halloween season, and will provide a fresh on-ramp for old fans and newcomers alike.

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The story of Crystal Lake is set years before the events of the original series, just after a young Jason Voorhees drowns in the lake at Camp Crystal Lake due to negligent counselors. His mother, Pamela Voorhees (Linda Cardellini), snaps from the loss of her child, becoming the slasher-killer who helped pioneer that entire sub-genre of horror. The first trailer for the series has teased both its period piece setting and classic slash-film tone, but we’ve needed to see more from the main characters involved.

Young Jason Vorhees Looks Tragic in These First Crystal Lake Posters

Peacock

Peacock

The two new Crystal Lake posters showcases actor Callum Vinson (Chucky, The Night Agent) as young Jason Vorhees. While the poster keeps some of his face obscured, it’s clear that Young Jason will be as deformed as he was in the original lore, which is why the counselors overlooked and neglected him.

The other poster teases the bloody consequences of Jason’s untimely passing in 1957: His mother Pamela, suffering a complete psychotic break, stalking and brutally killing the young counselors of Camp Crystal Lake. The deaths created a modern myth around the camp, which remained closed for many years until 1979, when the camp’s re-opening triggered Pamela Vorhees to go on a new killing spree, which ultimately ended with her death. The prequel show will follow other slasher prequels like Bates Motel, exploring Pamela Voorhees’ character in much greater detail, as well as Jason, before his human life ended and his life as an unkillable, hockey-masked murderer began.

Crystal Lake will also feature the requisite cast of warm bodies that both help balance the narrative weight of the series and provide us with potential victims who get just enough development to make their deaths impactful. The supporting cast includes William Catlett (DC’s Black Lightning), Joy Suprano (Fleishman is in Trouble), Christopher Denham (Argo), Devin Kessler, Cameron Scoggins, Gwendolyn Sundstrom, Nick Cordileone, Danielle Kotch, and Phoenix Parnevik.

Crystal Lake will premiere on Peacock on October 15, 2026.