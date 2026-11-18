1995’s Ice Cream Man didn’t entirely set the box office on fire when it was released initially; more viewers probably saw the Rifftrax version than the original release. Yet it’s become a cult hit that refuses to die, with Clint Howard as a frozen treat maker who uses some particularly gross ingredients in his confections, like bugs and human flesh. Somehow he had hoped the movie would be a PG-13 horror movie that teens could see, but it got an R-rating instead. It’s the only traditional movie by adult filmmaker Paul Norman, under the pseudonym of Norman Apstein, and it co-stars Airwolf‘s Jan-Michael Vincent, An American Werewolf in London‘s David Naughton, and beloved British thespians Olivia Hussey and David Warner.

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Howard has been trying to get a sequel made for a while, first via a failed Kickstarter, then later independently. Now comes word from actress PJ Soles, of the original Halloween and Carrie, that the sequel is already in production, and she just shot a small part in it as a “Karen.” Her announcement came in an Instagram post in front of a banner that confirms the sequel is called Another Ice Cream Man:

Another Ice Cream Man Is More Reboot Than Sequel

IMAGE COURTESY OF A-PIX ENTERTAINMENT

The title of the movie serves two meanings. On the one hand, it distinguishes the new movie from Eli Roth’s recent, unrelated The Ice Cream Man, which took some flak for its use of generative AI. (Both are unrelated to the Image Comics series, which may also get a movie.) On the other hand, the title signals that the original maniac from the first film, Gregory Tudor, will not be coming back from the dead after being dismembered by ice cream equipment. Howard, now with a bushy white beard, is playing a whole new character, who also puts real blood in his ice cream. He previously teased that there will be fewer kids this time around, and you might actually start to understand why he’d put body parts in his ice cream. (That’s a pretty big ask, but Howard is a veteran of the business, so who knows?)

Since the Instagram post above, some things have changed: Howard himself is now credited as director, along with Carmelo Chimera, director of the low-budget horror movies Sin Eater and Name the Demon. The movie is also being called a “Clint Howard Horrorverse” film, which suggests, perhaps, that he’s hoping his recent roles in Buddy and Terrifier 3 rub off some of their popularity onto Another Ice Cream Man. We should note that time defuses some scares; in 1995, it was super-gross for Gregory to put bugs in his ice cream. These days, Portland based ice cream company Salt and Straw does an annual Halloween flavor that includes real crickets and mealworms. Human flesh, thankfully, remains off the menu.

The Eaglebauer reference in PJ Soles’ Instagram is to the Roger Corman-produced Rock ‘n; Roll High School, made in 1979, in which Soles and Howard both appeared, the latter as “Eaglebauer.” Nearly a half-century later, they’re working together again. Howard is now 67 years old as of this writing, so he probably can’t wait another 31 years for a threequel. But if the horrorverse that bears his name is more than it seems, he may be pretty busy for a while.

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