Ice Cream Man Movie In the Works From Smallville and Wednesday Creators

The creators of Netflix's smash series Wednesday and showrunners of the beloved DC hit Smallville are jumping into the world of comics and horror for their newest project The Ice Cream Man. THR is reporting that Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (through their Millar Gough Ink production company) have acquired the film rights to the Image Comics horror anthology series, which follows The Ice Cream Man as they take on a host of different forms and spin a wide range of horror stories. The project is currently in early development, but a search for a writer is currently already underway.

A Long Time Coming

The Ice Cream Man is written and created by W. Maxwell Prince and down by artists Martin Morazzo and Chris O'Halloran, and fans have been waiting to see their version of the hit series make the move to the big or small screen for quite some time. The comic debuted in 2018 and and was scooped up for a series at Universal Content Productions not too long after. Then it entered development as a Quibi series, though it never made it to the screen due to Quibi's eventual shutdown.

After that, Prince provided an update on the show's potential screen future, and thankfully the project was still being worked on, though it wasn't known for what network or service. "I can tell you that it definitely isn't happening at Quibi!" Prince said. "I'll say that the [Ice Cream Man] TV show is very much still alive. We're hoping to have more news very soon."

Now the series has become a feature film, which will mark a first for the franchise. Gough and Millar most recently wrote the long awaited Tim Burton sequel to Beetlejuice, aptly titled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Gough and Millar's previous films include Spider-Man 2 and Shanghai Noon, so they certainly know how to deliver a property to the big screen. Hopefully Ice Cream Man fans will see their favorite horror anthology get the same treatment, and you can find the official description for The Ice Cream Man Vol. 1 below.

What Is The Ice Cream Man?

"Chocolate, vanilla, existential horror, addiction, musical fantasy...there's a flavor for everyone's misery. ICE CREAM MAN is a genre-defying comic book series, featuring disparate "one-shot" tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man-a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers-lickety split!-can change the course of your life forever."

Are you excited for The Ice Cream Man's big screen debut? You can talk all things comics and movies with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!