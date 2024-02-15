Cult Classic Repo Man Getting Sequel With Original Director

Forty years after the original movie hit theaters, Buffalo 8 Productions announced today that they are producing a sequel to Repo Man. Alex Cox, who wrote and directed the original movie, will return to write and direct the sequel, which will star Twilight saga veteran Kiowa Gordon. Gordon will take on the role of Otto, originally played by Emilio Estevez in 1984, which suggests that the movie will be a follow-up to the original, but also that they won't age him up to Estevez's real age. It's also worth noting that Estevez is almost completely retired from acting now, so it's entirely possible he wouldn't have returned if asked.

The second film will be titled Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer. Buffalo 8 will be pitching it to buyers at Berlin Film Festival and European Film Market.

"Growing up, Repo Man was one of my favorite films, so to get an opportunity to work on the sequel with everyone involved is incredibly exciting," said Adam Harris Engelhard, Buffalo 8's head of production.

According to Variety, who first reported the news, the filmmakers promise to "deliver an enthralling mix of punk energy, existential comedy, and unconventional storytelling, navigating the absurd and chaotic world of repo men into a new age of nuclear brinkmanship and driverless cars."

Per the Variety story, Repo Man 2: The Wages of Beer picks up after Otto has boarded his trusty 1967 Chevy Malibu to journey across the infinities of time and space. In that time he has aged exactly 90 minutes.

This is Cox's third "Repo" movie, although 2009's Repo Chick wasn't really a sequel to the original movie, but a movie that just shared some of its sensibilities. In 2008, Chris Bones released Waldo's Hawaiian Holiday, a graphic novel sequel to the original movie.

Lorenzo O'Brien ("Narcos") will produce the sequel alongside Adam Harris Engelhard, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor from Buffalo 8. Michael Mortensen and Ram Getz from GM Management are attached as executive producers.

The original Repo Man, made for a reported $1.5 million, earned a little less than $4 million in theaters. That's hardly a blockbuster, but it did go on to find a life on home video (so...thanks to capital-B Blockbuster?) and has since become a cult classic.

There's no word yet on when Repo Man 2 will enter production, or when the release date is planned to be.