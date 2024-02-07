Jennifer's Body Becoming a Cult Classic Inspired Diablo Cody to Write Lisa Frankenstein

The 2009 horror-comedy Jennifer's Body wasn't a massive success when it was originally released, but when writer Diablo Cody realized how passionate of a following it had developed over the years, it inspired her to return to the genre world to write Lisa Frankenstein. Despite the star power of Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, Jennifer's Body opened in fifth place at the box office and it currently sits at only 46% positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Cody admitted that the underwhelming initial response kept her away from horror, though as fans have grown more vocal about the movie, she wanted to return to the world to write her latest.

"I love that movie. And so for me, I knew that I wanted to capture some of the tone of that movie in this one. However, the one thing that I've gained over the last few years is confidence," Cody recently revealed to CinemaBlend. "Because when that movie came out, it shattered my confidence. And so I thought, 'Oh, I don't really have any business writing in this genre,' 'cause people didn't love it the way I wanted them to. And then when they started to love it, that was when I said, 'Oh, I'm gonna do this again.' And I did it with this really renewed appreciation for the fact that I get to do this job. Like, I don't think I was as appreciative going into Jennifer's Body, but now knowing how difficult this business can be and being older and wiser, I'm like, gosh, this is such a gift."

Not only did Cody confirm that Lisa Frankenstein is a return to the world of horror, but she even confirmed that she sees her latest project as being set in the same world as Jennifer's Body.

"I am just declaring that this movie takes place in the same universe," Cody shared with Deadline. "I have decided that. I will not say that you'd see any overt references to that but I'm saying it."

Lisa Frankenstein is described, "A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody (Jennifer's Body) about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness... and a few missing body parts along the way."

Lisa Frankenstein lands in theaters on February 9th.

