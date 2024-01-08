Danielle Harris Teases Big Surprise for Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Fans

Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead has become one of the most beloved comedies of the early 1990s, earning a cult status thanks to its ensemble cast and kitschy concept. Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead centers around the coming-of-age story of the Crandell family, which the film takes even further by throwing in some accidental deaths, romance, and fashion. It has been over three decades since the film first debuted — and apparently, some sort of continuation is on the way. While speaking to ComicBook.com about the upcoming movie Roadkill, Melissa Crandell actress Danielle Harris revealed that she still speaks to some of her Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead co-stars, and that she knows of "something fabulous" being worked on to continue the film's story.

"Yeah, Keith Coogan actually," Harris explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "Keith does a lot of the shows. And there's gonna be some fun information about what they have done recently with Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead. I don't think they've announced anything yet, but just keep your ears out for some fun news that will be coming your way."

"I don't want to get in trouble," Harris continued. "Just know there's something fabulous that has been worked on."

What Is Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead About?

In Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead, Sue Ellen Crandell (Christina Applegate) is a teenager eagerly awaiting her mother's (Concetta Tomei) summer-long absence. While the babysitter (Eda Reiss Merin) looks after her rambunctious younger siblings, Sue Ellen can party and have fun. But then the babysitter abruptly dies, leaving the Crandells short on cash. Sue Ellen finds a sweet job in fashion by lying about her age and experience on her résumé. But, while her siblings run wild, she discovers the downside of adulthood.

The film also starred Joanna Cassidy, Keith Coogan, John Getz, Josh Charles, and David Duchovny.

Will There Be a Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead Remake?

Harris' comments come after a 2020 report indicated that a "diverse" remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is in the works, which would be set in the present day and revolve around an African-American family. The remake of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead would be written by Chuck Hayward (Dear White People, Mixed-ish), with Bille Woodruff (Beauty Shop, The Perfect Match) lined up to direct. Updates surrounding the project have been scarce in the years since.

"Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead is an iconic cult classic," Treehouse president Justin Nappi said in a statement at the time. "We look forward to bringing audiences a new interpretation that is as funny and outrageous as the original but also smart and connected to the world today."

"I'm amazed at how many people can quote dialogue from the original film, and I think this team has a fresh and modern approach to the story that will resonate in a brand-new way," executive producer Michael Phillips, who also served the same role on the original film, added.

What do you think of Danielle Harris' new comments about a continuation of Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!