Damon Lindelof's New Star Wars Movie Takes Place After Rise of Skywalker and Could Set Up New Trilogy

Damon Lindelof is helping shepherd a new Star Wars movie, one of the most secret projects in the entirety of Hollywood. Late Sunday night, news surfaced suggesting the writer had teamed with Ms. Marvel helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy on the project. Now, more details are beginning to surface regarding the project. In addition to Lindelof, the script is being written by Justin Britt-Gibson, who most recently wrote on Guillermo del Toro's The Strain.

Beyond those behind the camera, a new report suggests the movie follows Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, although it's not a direct continuation of the Skywalker Saga. Instead, the current plan is to make a standalone film that could expand should it be fruitful at the box office. Since it's post-Rise of Skywalker, The Hollywood Reporter says some of the characters from the sequel trilogy could be present, though it's not a given.

What is Damon Lindelof's Star Wars movie about?

That much is not certain. While the writer himself hasn't address the reports head-on, he did say earlier this year he'd love to join the franchise at one point or another.

"And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe," Lindelof said in an interview with Fandom. "Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot."

What other Star Wars movies are in the works?

While Lucasfilm has shelved Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie, there are still a handful of films in the works at the outfit. That includes a film from Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and writer Michael Waldron. Rian Johnson has said his trilogy is still in the cards as well.

"I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson said of his announced Star Wars spinoff. "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don't know."