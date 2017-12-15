Star Wars: Rian Johnson Offers Update on New Trilogy

Mystery solved: the Rian Johnson Star Wars trilogy is still in the works at Disney's Lucasfilm. In 2017, the company confirmed the Last Jedi writer-director would create a new trilogy "separate from the episodic Skywalker saga," introducing new characters "from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." The studio, which is developing other theatrical spinoffs from Patty Jenkins and Taika Waititi, has two untitled Star Wars movies on the calendar for December 19th, 2025, and December 17th, 2027. But in a new interview with Variety, the Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery filmmaker said he's focused on his Netflix "whodunit" deal that will produce a Knives Out 3.

"I have talked to [Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson said of his announced Star Wars spinoff. "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi. It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these [Knives Out sequels]…the answer is I don't know."

Asked if the Johnson Star Wars trilogy will happen, he said, "God I hope so."

It may not be anytime soon. Johnson is committed to at least one more Knives Out mystery after Netflix paid $469 million for the rights to produce and stream two sequels helmed by Johnson and starring Daniel Craig.

"If each one of these [Knives Out sequels] can really be what Agatha Christie did, if it can be not just in a totally new location and a new cast, but also trying something exciting, I'll keep doing it as long as Daniel [Craig] and I are having a good time," Johnson told Variety. "I'll keep making these as long as they let me."

Since the release of 2019's Skywalker Saga finale Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has shifted its Star Wars focus to television with live-action Disney+ series The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, with the upcoming Ahsoka and The Acolyte set to further expand the galaxy far, far away.

In May, Kennedy said Johnson's Star Wars trilogy is on the backburner as the Brick and Looper filmmaker writes and directs his second and third Benoit Blanc mysteries for Netflix.

"Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies," Kennedy told Vanity Fair. The as-yet-untitled Waititi Star Wars movie is expected to mark the franchise's return to theaters after a six-year hiatus.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming December 23rd on Netflix.