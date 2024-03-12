Damsel Dominates Netflix's Weekly Movie Charts
Millie Bobby Brown's Netflix adventure is shaping up to be a huge hit.
Millie Bobby Brown is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Netflix viewership, thanks to her starring role in the streamer's most popular original series: Stranger Things. The actress has a built-in audience with Netflix subscribers, and the service is clearly aiming to capitalize on that with various starring vehicles for Brown. The latest of these projects is a feature fantasy film called Damsel, which just dominated the Netflix Top 10 last week.
Netflix just released the viewership numbers for the week of March 4th through March 10th and Damsel was the biggest film on the service in that span by quite a wide margin. Damsel was viewed for nearly 65 million hours in that week, more than triple the second-highest English-language movie (Code 8 Part II).
What's even more impressive is the fact that Damsel was only available for three of those seven days that were counted. In less than half the time, Damsel tripled the viewership of its biggest competition.
That success continues into this new week. Damsel is still number one on Tuesday's edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 Movies list. You can check out a full rundown of that list below!
