Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown to Lead Netflix's Damsel

Between Stranger Things and Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown has become a household name thanks to her work on Netflix. According to a new report, the actress is soon set to star in a new project for the monumental streaming service -- an upcoming movie called Damsel. Collider is reporting that Brown has signed on to both star in and executive produce the film, which is described as a fantasy story. The project will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), with a script written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans), and reportedly have a budget of around $60-70 million.

While the official plot of the film is currently under wraps, the report indicates that the story follows a young princess who is married off to a rival kingdom and immediately finds herself in danger when it’s revealed that her new home has a nasty little secret — during the harvest season, the kingdom sacrifices their princesses to a hungry dragon. Brown will play Princess Elodi, whose innocence gives way to a fierce warrior spirit when she finds herself fighting a dragon that’s out to kill her.

Damsel will be just the latest in a long line of projects that Brown has with Netflix. Besides Enola Holmes and Stranger Things, Brown is set to produce and star in The Girls I've Been, a thriller project centered around the daughter of a con artist. She is also set to produce the cancer drama A Time Lost, although she is not currently attached to star in it.

Fresnadillo is a Spanish director and producer who is also known for his work on Intruders, Intacto, and Falling Water. He is also attached to a reboot of Sword in the Stone, which is set to be released on Disney+.

Mazeau has been attached to a lot of major properties over the years, working on scripts for adaptations of Jonny Quest, Bleach, and The Flash. He also wrote the script for Cowboy Ninja Viking, and has been attached to write a new reboot of Van Helsing.

Producers on the film will include Brown, Mazeau, Joe Rother, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi.

