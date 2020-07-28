Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown To Star In Netflix's The Girls I've Been

✖

Netflix is betting big on two of their major stars for an all-new project. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has been tapped to star in the upcoming feature film The Girls I’ve Been, an adaptation of the upcoming novel by Tess Sharpe. Not only will Brown lead the film for the streaming service, but Ozark star Jason Bateman will produce the film through his Aggregate Films banner according to a report by Deadline. In the end the adaptation will be a coming-together of Netflix heavy hitters. The novel is scheduled to be published by Penguin Random House in the first part of 2021.

The full synopsis for the upcoming novel reads: "Nora O’Malley’s been a lot of girls. As the daughter of a con-artist who targets criminal men, she grew up her mother’s protege. But when mom fell for the mark instead of conning him, Nora pulled the ultimate con: escape. For five years she’s been playing at normal. But she needs to dust off the skills she ditched because she has three problems."

"#1: her ex walked in on her with her girlfriend. Even though they’ve all been inseparable for months, Wes didn’t know about her and Iris. #2: The morning after, they all have to meet to deposit the fundraiser money they raised together. It’s a nightmare that goes from awkward to deadly. Because #3: right after they get in the bank, two guys start robbing it. But they have no idea who they’re really holding hostage. The robbers are trouble. Nora’s something else entirely."

Brown will next star in the feature film Enola Holmes for Netflix, an adaptation of the novel series by Nancy Springer, where she stars as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (played by Henry Cavill in the film). Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. , the film is expected to arrive this September. Brown and Cavill star alongside Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes with Helena Bonham Carter as their mother. The actress will also appear in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, but a new timeline on when production can resume on that series is unclear.

Bateman will star in a fourth and final season of Ozark for Netflix as well, a "super-sized" edition of the series. In 2018 he signed an overall TV and film deal with the streamer to develop new projects,

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.