Danielle Harris Was "Awestruck" Working With Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino

Danielle Harris is one of those actors who has quietly put together a pretty great career, while rarely being the face on the front of a movie poster. The Halloween and Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead star has been working in Hollywood for decades, and has stood shoulder to shoulder with some of the biggest names in entertainment during that time. Whether it's Bruce Willis or Katherine Heigl, Harris has worked with actors who either were at the time, or later turned out to be, some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Speaking with ComicBook.com about Roadkill, her upcoming movie that has been in development since 2022, Harris suggested that while she rarely gets starstruck, the set of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was a big exception.

"Well, Brad Pitt would be one of them," Harris told ComicBook.com. "It's directors, too. I did Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and that set just in general was was -- I've known Quentin for a long time and basically begged him to be part of it. And then had to go through the process and didn't think I'd be able to, because I was just about to have a baby. And still just being part of that whole process, I was awestruck. Just everything about it, because I don't get to do movies like that. That's like one in a million. And to be honest, since I had such a small part, and Quentin wrote my dialogue for me and put it in my trailer -- he wrote it on a piece of loose-leaf paper...we didn't get any scripts, the smaller cast didn't get scripts, so I didn't really know what the extent was. So I figured, 'He's just giving me a few lines, because I love him and he loves me.' And then, seeing the movie, I was pretty honored that I had a cameo, because all of these other huge movie stars had just as little of a part as I did almost, but it was just his favorite people."

Here's the official synopsis for the movie:

Lost while traveling through a rural county in 1983, a young woman crosses paths with a hitchhiker headed the same destination and offers a ride in exchange for directions. Their journey takes a violent turn when the two are caught up in a police manhunt for a fugitive killer. As victims begin to amass and authorities close in, it becomes a fight for survival on the open road.

Roadkill is now available to buy or rent on digital platforms. The movie is also in select theaters.