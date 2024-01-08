Halloween Star Danielle Harris Hopes to Return to Franchise

When it comes to horror franchises, they tend to find new ways to continue and reinvent themselves and Halloween is no exception. Since the first Halloween in 1978, there have been numerous additional films — the most recent being 2022's Halloween Ends. While Halloween Ends was intended to be the final film in a trilogy of sequels directly following the 1978 film and ends that story, there's still room for more Halloween stories to be told and Danielle Harris hopes that should the franchise continue, she'll get to return. Speaking with ComicBook.com for her upcoming film, Roadkill, Harris, who played Jamie Lloyd in Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers, said she'd love to see the character come back.

"I'm hoping for a Jamie Lloyd comeback, to be honest," Harris said. "I'm happy that it's not over. Not that I ever thought it was going to be over by any means. I'm looking forward to seeing sort of the universe that is open and is there and it'd be really interesting to see them finish the timelines with all the different characters because that would be an awesome television series or something. I think that's kind of the new way that a lot of these franchises are going, so it'd be nice to have more than 90 minutes, show characters and relationship and Michael and all of that stuff. I don't expect it to be like killing everybody if they do a series. It's not going to be killing everyone in every episode, but it'd be nice for it to gradually grow into a story and have 13 episodes, or season after season, like Chucky. I mean, it's such a fantastic idea. It'd be fun to have Michael in your house more than just on Halloween."

Will There Be More Halloween?

While nothing official has been announced in terms of specific projects, last October, Miramax secured the television rights to the Halloween franchise. At the time, Miramax said in a statement that they hope to launch a shared universe of movies and television series inspired by the franchise.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Halloween to television," Miramax's Head of Global TV Marc Helwig shared in a statement. "We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans."

Akkad added, "Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter."

Original Halloween Filmmaker John Carpenter Hasn't Ruled Out a Michael Myers Return

While 2022's Halloween Ends closed the chapter on Michael Myers and Laurie Strode — a story that began with the first, 1978 film — Carpenter hadn't ruled out their being more story to be told nor had he ruled out a return by Michael Myers.

"Don't you believe it yet," Carpenter said. "There's all sorts of ways of bringing Michael Myers back. There's all sorts of ways of telling that particular story. We'll just have to wait and see."

