Danny Huston Talks the Challenge of Making The Crow, Naked Gun Remakes

Reboots of popular films from years past have become an integral part of the DNA of the current studio system. Anything that can grab nostalgia and turn something into IP is seen as both viable and valuable, so a ton of beloved films and TV shows are getting modern makeovers. Actor Danny Huston is actually set to star in two of these reboots, but they couldn't be more different.

Huston stars as the villain in the upcoming reboot of The Crow, which hits theaters later this year. In 2025, he'll appear in the reboot of The Naked Gun, which is gearing up for production. While speaking to ComicBook about The Dead Don't Hurt, his new movie hitting theaters on May 31st, Huston opened up about the challenges that come with remaking a popular title.

"What I find challenging is, in a way, the idea of remaking something that's already good," Huston told us. "It's like you kind of don't want to touch it. You want to leave it alone. I remember my father saying, 'Why are we remaking good movies? We should be remaking the bad ones and make them good.' So that's where you're cautious. And yet you have to kind of reinvent it. You can't imitate it. But you're inspired by it and that's the tough balance to get."

The Crow, opening in August, pits Huston against Bill Skarsgård, who takes over the character made famous by the late Brandon Lee. The film also stars FKA Twigs. You can check out the official synopsis for The Crow below!

"Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

The Naked Gun, set to hit theaters next July, is based on the beloved action comedy series that starred Leslie Nielsen. Liam Neeson stars in director Akiva Schaffer's take on the property, leading an all star cast that also includes Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, Pamela Anderson, Busta Rhymes, and current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.