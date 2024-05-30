Pixar Debating Incredibles and Finding Nemo Reboots

Pixar is reportedly considering rebooting The Incredibles and Finding Nemo as the animatiion studio leans further into popular franchises. Bloomberg published a report on the state of Pixar as Inside Out 2 draws closer. In their account, they revealed that the famed animation house is considering rebooting or revisiting a bunch of their storied successes in a hope to bank on existing fans. The Incredibles and Finding Nemo were the kind of massive successes that immediately paid dividends at the Disney Parks and with merchandise. With so much restructuring going on at the company, CEO Bob Iger and management are looking for wins where they can find them.

In the Bloomberg piece, Pixar argues they're very confident in Inside Out 2. But, ultimately, moviegoers actually decide what ends up being successful in a lot of cases. If the sequel to a beloved movie doesn't hit the marks that management is looking for, fans might be in for a string of reboots. "With a sequel, if you put something out there that doesn't have the goods, then you will be punished for it," Pixar President Jim Morris said. "Having had the doldrums we did, it will certainly be a good test with Inside Out 2 for us to see: Does this stuff still work, or does it not?"

Reasons For Optimism With Inside Out 2

(Photo: Pixar)

One thing is clearly working in Inside Out 2's favor, people really loved the first one and the response to the second entry's rollout has been encouraging. Across multiple social media platforms, Inside Out 2's trailer is the biggest animated trailer launch in Disney's history. A staggering 157 million views rolled in during the first 24 hours of being posted alone. That's bigger than Frozen 2, Encanto, and Moana, for reference. So, there's some clear momentum building behind the movie. Another good omen is that it's been almost a decade since fans got to check-in on Riley and her emotions. All of this bodes pretty well in a theater marketplace that's more uncertain than ever.

Pixar's CCO thanked fans for making the trailer such a smash when it debuted. "We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2," Pete Docter wrote at the time. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film. We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

