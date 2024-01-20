Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio Reveals Whether He's in Avengers: Secret Wars

Vincent D'Onofrio wants to see Kingpin in whatever Marvel Studios film or television show possible. During a recent chat for an upcoming episode of ComicBook.com's Creators on Creators, D'Onofrio told us he hopes to see his villainous Marvel character "everywhere" possible.

"I don't see why he has to just be in one situation. Part of the storytelling in Echo is that his reach has gotten further. He's gone from just controlling Hell's Kitchen and certain stuff coming in from the ports of Manhattan, and the veins of his business are running wider across the country and I think eventually across the world," D'Onofrio said.

He added, "So I think he is sort of in every place. I think that that's the way I see it. I see it as Vanessa and him being quite powerful. And so I think I really do mean everywhere. I love the fact that [Marvel Studios executive Brad Winderbaum compared Kingpin to Thanos], by the way, because I didn't know that he said that until you told me and that means that there's lots of jobs to come. That's a good thing."

Who's all in Avengers: Secret Wars?

Right now there's virtually no telling which characters will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars given the creative shakeups behind the scenes. That said, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously said that will most Phase 5 and Phase 6 films and shows wouldn't lead toward the multiversal story, many would set the franchise plot on the tracks it needs to be to get to Avengers: Secret Wars.

"Not every film in the Infinity Saga focused on the Infinity Stones or Thanos, and it'll be the same across 5 and 6. But we're gearing up. People will get a taste of this in a big way in Quantumania as we lead to Avengers: Secret Wars, which I'm extremely excited for," Feige told Entertainment Weekly last year. "You know, I'm coming up on 23 years at Marvel. That's a long time. It's not quite half my life, but it's almost half my life. [Laughs] Many of us have been together for a decade or more. And we only do it because we are so excited and in love with the potential for what we can do ahead. The storylines that weave together through Phase 5 and 6 into Secret Wars and the opportunities that the multiverse brings storytelling-wise, it's a whole new aspect to the MCU. "

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026 while Avengers: Secret Wars will enter cinemas on May 7, 2027. D'Onofrio can be seen in Echo, which is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.