Marvel's What If…? Season 2 Finale Offers Secret Wars Preview

What If…? Season 2's finale just gave fans a sneak peek at what could be waiting for them in Avengers: Secret Wars. Episode 9 is called "What If… Strange Supreme intervened?" and it saw Captain Carter team up with Kahhori for a wild multiversal battle royale. Strange Supreme comes back after an extended absence this season, and he's got a plan to bring his universe back. However, Peggy Carter isn't going to just let him destroy other universes to achieve this goal. What follows is a vivid mashup of various Marvel Comics characters that appeared in What If…? Season One and some that haven't. The high-octane action has fans on social media dreaming big for Avengers: Secret Wars. Siri star Jeffrey Wright was teasing the episode yesterday in an interview with EW. Check out that fan reaction for yourself right here down below.

"There's always a push towards something that's befitting the epic nature of this series. What I love about the Marvel Universe is that when it's done right, there's a type of modern myth-making that happens on a pop culture level, and it goes back to the oldest types of storytelling," Wright mused. "The stories of these heroines and heroes is something that's almost primal to humans, and the culmination here is epic and sweeping, so it's only fitting. It's cool stuff... I'm excited to see the evolution of Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] from where we last found him."

i NEED bryan andrews and his entire what if team to work on the action sequences in liveaction asap, particularly the ones in secret wars because they're just as inventive as we'd want them to be pic.twitter.com/gWA14dATUN — kaeden (@wandasitcoms) December 30, 2023

