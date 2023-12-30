Marvel's What If…? Season 2 Finale Offers Secret Wars Preview
Marvel fans think the What If...? Season 2 finale heralds Secret Wars.
What If…? Season 2's finale just gave fans a sneak peek at what could be waiting for them in Avengers: Secret Wars. Episode 9 is called "What If… Strange Supreme intervened?" and it saw Captain Carter team up with Kahhori for a wild multiversal battle royale. Strange Supreme comes back after an extended absence this season, and he's got a plan to bring his universe back. However, Peggy Carter isn't going to just let him destroy other universes to achieve this goal. What follows is a vivid mashup of various Marvel Comics characters that appeared in What If…? Season One and some that haven't. The high-octane action has fans on social media dreaming big for Avengers: Secret Wars. Siri star Jeffrey Wright was teasing the episode yesterday in an interview with EW. Check out that fan reaction for yourself right here down below.
"There's always a push towards something that's befitting the epic nature of this series. What I love about the Marvel Universe is that when it's done right, there's a type of modern myth-making that happens on a pop culture level, and it goes back to the oldest types of storytelling," Wright mused. "The stories of these heroines and heroes is something that's almost primal to humans, and the culmination here is epic and sweeping, so it's only fitting. It's cool stuff... I'm excited to see the evolution of Strange [Benedict Cumberbatch] from where we last found him."
i NEED bryan andrews and his entire what if team to work on the action sequences in liveaction asap, particularly the ones in secret wars because they're just as inventive as we'd want them to be pic.twitter.com/gWA14dATUN— kaeden (@wandasitcoms) December 30, 2023
Would you like to see Captain Carter and Kahhori in Secret Wars? Let us know in the comments!
Speedsters unite
can't wait to see Kahhori and Makkari run with one another in Secret Wars 🤫 pic.twitter.com/AE1cwv0sRL— D (@mysticaloser) December 28, 2023
More Hela Please
I would love to see Hela come back in Secret Wars. She was dope and I feel her fighting scenes are some of the best Marvel has given us.— leave black men tf alone. 🇦🇬 (@Bronx_Sun) December 30, 2023
Episode was a blast
This Episode was Wild.. I can't wait to see what we have in store for Secret Wars #SecretWars #WhatIfSeason2 https://t.co/nK9qs0pa62— Kiyoma (@brokenAtoms28) December 30, 2023
A pivotal moment
I think we'll look at this point in the MCU (after Loki S2 and now What If...? S2) as the turning point in the Multiverse Saga, when things started to connect and shape the Marvel Multiverse as we hurtle toward Secret Wars. 🌳 🌌 pic.twitter.com/tftbjt2Nts— G to the A (He/Him) 💜💙 (@GToTheAreNot) December 30, 2023
Go ahead and prepare now
fully expect Dr Strange or Steve Rogers to wield Excalibur in Secret Wars and people be mad about it https://t.co/1W7S1EbRnU— Nick (@Nick34104550) December 30, 2023
Animated Secret Wars
What If..? S2E9: 9.0/10
Basically an animated Secret Wars type of story, carried by the awesomeness of Captain Carter and Kahhori. Surprises, cameos, stakes, exciting fights, and a solid villain story.
This is a dope culmination to an excellent season! Love it. pic.twitter.com/ZTZB173iQq— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 30, 2023
Best of the year?
#WhatIfSeason2 probably took the slice of cake for best MCU project of the year and I LOVE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3. The finale was a massive Secret Wars battle and had me excited all throughout! pic.twitter.com/93anxaAkzA— Christian Mason (@CReelProduction) December 30, 2023
Can't argue
#WhatIf Season 2 Episode 9 was basically the WHAT IF: SECRET WARS pic.twitter.com/9pRB7sOl3g— Rayyan 🇵🇸 (@RayyanTCG) December 30, 2023